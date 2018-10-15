Home Entertainment Malayalam

Pooja Kumar to be seen in Director Priyadarshan's Bollywood and Mollywood projects

Pooja Kumar, who was last seen opposite to Kamal Haasan in Vishwaroopam 2, will now star in a Bollywood anthology film called 'The Invisible Man'.

Published: 15th October 2018 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Pooja Kumar (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

Pooja Kumar, who was last seen opposite to Kamal Haasan in Vishwaroopam 2, will now star in a Bollywood anthology film called 'The Invisible Man'. The actor will act in one of the four parts, which is directed by Priyadarshan.

The anthology will have four stories and will be released on Netflix. According to an interview with Deccan chronicle, Pooja will be seen in a woman-centric part about a middle-class woman who works in a cafe and leaves her marriage.

The actor also reveals that she will be starring in a Malayalam magnum opus with Mohanlal, called 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', which will also be directed by Priyadarshan.

The director confirmed in June that the script work for the film was completed and the shooting will begin in November. 

The film is said to have the highest budget in the Malayalam film industry, and will describe the life of Kunjali Marakkar Fourth.

