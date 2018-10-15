Premam actors Jude Anthany, Shabareesh and Krishna Shankar team up for Amigos

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

Some of the well-known faces from Premam along with a few others will be teaming up for an upcoming movie titled Amigos, in which Jude Anthany Joseph, Shabareesh Varma, Krishna Shankar and Manoj Guinness play four friends. Kiran R Nair directs from a script by Dr Jiss Thomas Palukkunnel, a paediatrician at Kottayam's KIMS Hospital. Jiss describes the movie as a feel-good entertainer. "It revolves around fun road trip taken by the group before the wedding of one of them (played by Shabareesh) takes place. They travel in a 1986 Premier Padmini from Kochi to Idukki on a 24-hr Hartal day. But something happens and there is the uncertainty regarding their return in time for the wedding. There is also an interesting twist," adds Jiss.

The female leads are played by Athira Madhav and Ann Paul. The supporting cast comprises Devan, Sheelu Abraham, Sheejo Kurian, Noby, and Mukundan Menon.The shoot took place at Aluva, Varappuzha and Idamalayar. Music is by Sejo John. Dr Hameed, a urologist from Calicut, and an NRI named Sheejo Kurien, are the producers. 80 per cent of the shoot has been completed. The makers are planning to release by January.

The decision to turn a scriptwriter came after working on a few short films, says Jiss. "I did a short film called Baby the Turtle, which was about the effects of parents' separation on their children. Apart from that I did a short film called Realisation, which was about vaccination -- about a man from Malappuram who opposes vaccination. He later learns that his friend's daughter has died to to diphtheria. A few months after the short film came out, two similar deaths happened in Calicut and this short film went viral. I was pondering another short film when I ran into Kiran R Nair."