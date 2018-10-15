Home Entertainment Malayalam

Premam actors Jude Anthany, Shabareesh and Krishna Shankar team up for Amigos

The female leads are played by Athira Madhav and Ann Paul.

Published: 15th October 2018 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Shabareesh at Amigos movie pooja. (Photo: Facebook)

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Some of the well-known faces from Premam along with a few others will be teaming up for an upcoming movie titled Amigos, in which Jude Anthany Joseph, Shabareesh Varma, Krishna Shankar and Manoj Guinness play four friends. Kiran R Nair directs from a script by Dr Jiss Thomas Palukkunnel, a paediatrician at Kottayam's KIMS Hospital.  Jiss describes the movie as a feel-good entertainer. "It revolves around fun road trip taken by the group before the wedding of one of them (played by Shabareesh) takes place. They travel in a 1986 Premier Padmini from Kochi to Idukki on a 24-hr Hartal day. But something happens and there is the uncertainty regarding their return in time for the wedding. There is also an interesting twist," adds Jiss.

The female leads are played by Athira Madhav and Ann Paul. The supporting cast comprises Devan, Sheelu Abraham, Sheejo Kurian, Noby, and Mukundan Menon.The shoot took place at Aluva, Varappuzha and Idamalayar. Music is by Sejo John. Dr Hameed, a urologist from Calicut, and an NRI named Sheejo Kurien, are the producers. 80 per cent of the shoot has been completed. The makers are planning to release by January.

The decision to turn a scriptwriter came after working on a few short films, says Jiss. "I did a short film called Baby the Turtle, which was about the effects of parents' separation on their children. Apart from that I did a short film called Realisation, which was about vaccination -- about a man from Malappuram who opposes vaccination. He later learns that his friend's daughter has died to to diphtheria. A few  months after the short film came out, two similar deaths happened in Calicut and this short film went viral. I was pondering another short film when I ran into Kiran R Nair."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amigos Shabareesh Jude Anthany Krishna Shankar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 1.2 lakh toilets to be installed for Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019: CM Yogi Adityanath
Chef Vishnu Manohar prepares 3,000kg khichdi to create world record
Gallery
A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times, demolishing a listless West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
India beat West Indies by 10 wickets to clinch Test series 2-0
'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has surely stolen many hearts from his first film 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' in 2011, till his latest film with Trisha - '96'. The actor has been dubbed as a 'indie film star' and known for his films such as Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vikram Vedha, and the recent Mani Ratnam film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Here are five upcoming films with the actor to look forward to.
Vijay Sethupathi's five upcoming films
facebook twitter whatsapp