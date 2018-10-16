Home Entertainment Malayalam

A R Binuraj’s Nithyaharitha Nayakan coming in November

Actor Dharmajan Bolgatty's maiden production venture Nithyaharitha Nayakan is all set for a November release.

Published: 16th October 2018 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Actor Dharmajan Bolgatty's maiden production venture Nithyaharitha Nayakan is all set for a November release. Though the title evokes the late Prem Nazir, who was referred to as 'Nithyaharitha Nayakan' (Evergreen Hero), the film has nothing to do with the legendary actor, says its director AR Binuraj, who worked as an assistant of directors Shaji Kailas, Deepan, and AK Sajan.  Binuraj is making his directorial debut with this film.

Starring Vishnu Unnikrishnan in the lead role, Binuraj describes his film as a clean family-friendly entertainer with a predominantly light-hearted tone. "Vishnu plays an ordinary man from a small town and the film is about some of the fun and interesting events that happen in his life. Romance is an important factor in this story, and we chose this title simply because Vishnu's character is a romantic hero."

Dharmajan will be appearing in an important role as well. The Vishnu-Dharmajan combo did wonders earlier, for Nadirshah's Kattappanayile Ritwik Roshan — in fact, one of the film's posters have the tagline, 'Saho and Saho again', clearly a reference to the way they addressed each other in Kattappanayile... It remains to be seen if the duo will recreate the same magic again.

Binuraj also tells us that Indrans will be seen in a full-fledged comical character after a long time. "He has been doing a lot of serious roles lately. We'll get to see that good ol' funny Indrans once again. He hasn't done anything like this before."

Apart from Vishnu, Dharmajan and Indrans, the film also stars Basil Joseph, Jafar Idukki, Bijukuttan, Sunil Sukadha, Saju Navodaya, AK Sajan, Sajan Pallurithi, Robin Machan, Muhammed Prasad, Manju Pillai, Sruthi Jayan, Anju Aravind, Gayathri as part of the supporting cast. Jayagopal is the scriptwriter, Noufal Abdulla the editor, and Pavi K Pavan the cinematographer. Music is by Ranjin Raj. Dharmajan and Manu Thachett are producing under the banner Aadithya Creations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Wes (File | AP)
Kim Kardashian slammed for tweet supporting death row prisoner
Gallery
Popular author-scriptwriter Mario Puzo is worldwide known for his best-selling novel, ‘The Godfather.’ Made into a chilling crime drama in 1972, its film version focused on an Italian family. It chronicled the life of patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), and
Remembering Mario Puzo: Celebrated writer and creator of ‘The Godfather’  
The festive season is back and once again its that time of the year when night turns into day and the city reverberates to the beat of countless drums. (Photo | PTI)
SEE PICTURES |  Navaratri fervour grips cities, revellers groove to Garba tunes
facebook twitter whatsapp