A R Binuraj’s Nithyaharitha Nayakan coming in November

Sajin Shrijith

Express News Service

Actor Dharmajan Bolgatty's maiden production venture Nithyaharitha Nayakan is all set for a November release. Though the title evokes the late Prem Nazir, who was referred to as 'Nithyaharitha Nayakan' (Evergreen Hero), the film has nothing to do with the legendary actor, says its director AR Binuraj, who worked as an assistant of directors Shaji Kailas, Deepan, and AK Sajan. Binuraj is making his directorial debut with this film.

Starring Vishnu Unnikrishnan in the lead role, Binuraj describes his film as a clean family-friendly entertainer with a predominantly light-hearted tone. "Vishnu plays an ordinary man from a small town and the film is about some of the fun and interesting events that happen in his life. Romance is an important factor in this story, and we chose this title simply because Vishnu's character is a romantic hero."

Dharmajan will be appearing in an important role as well. The Vishnu-Dharmajan combo did wonders earlier, for Nadirshah's Kattappanayile Ritwik Roshan — in fact, one of the film's posters have the tagline, 'Saho and Saho again', clearly a reference to the way they addressed each other in Kattappanayile... It remains to be seen if the duo will recreate the same magic again.

Binuraj also tells us that Indrans will be seen in a full-fledged comical character after a long time. "He has been doing a lot of serious roles lately. We'll get to see that good ol' funny Indrans once again. He hasn't done anything like this before."

Apart from Vishnu, Dharmajan and Indrans, the film also stars Basil Joseph, Jafar Idukki, Bijukuttan, Sunil Sukadha, Saju Navodaya, AK Sajan, Sajan Pallurithi, Robin Machan, Muhammed Prasad, Manju Pillai, Sruthi Jayan, Anju Aravind, Gayathri as part of the supporting cast. Jayagopal is the scriptwriter, Noufal Abdulla the editor, and Pavi K Pavan the cinematographer. Music is by Ranjin Raj. Dharmajan and Manu Thachett are producing under the banner Aadithya Creations.