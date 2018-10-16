Dakini to release on Thursday

By Express News Service

Rahul Riji Nair's Dakini, which was supposed to release in September, will now release on October 18. The films stars Sarasa Balussery, Sreeletha Sreedharan, Pauly Valsan and Sethulakshmi as a group of daring sexagenarians who go after a don after a particularly unpleasant encounter. Indrans, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Alencier Ley play supporting roles.

Dakini is Rahul Riji's follow-up to his award-winning debut, Ottamuri Velicham. The director had told us earlier that Dakini will be completely different in mood and tone from his first film. Universal Cinemas is producing in association with Urvasi Theatres. Vijay Babu's Friday Film House is distributing.