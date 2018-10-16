Kismath director’s next starts rolling

By Express News Service

The second film of Kismath director Shanavas Bhavakutty has started rolling at Kadamakudy, Ernakulam. Titled Thottappan, the film will feature Vinayakan, Roshan Mathew (Koode fame) and newcomer Priyamvada in lead roles.

Lal, Manoj K Jayan, Dileesh Pothan, Raghunath Paleri, Sunil Sukhada and Binoy Nambala will appear in supporting roles. Shailaja Manikandan and Devadas Kadanchery are producing under the banner Pattam Cinema Company.

Thottappan is based on the book of the same name by Francis Noronha. PS Rafeeque has penned the screenplay. Suresh Rajan is handling the camera and Jithin Manohar the editing. Vinayakan and Leela L Girikkuttan is in charge of the music department. Anwar Ali is writing the lyrics.