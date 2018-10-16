‘Mahabharatam’ movie: Director Shrikumar visits M T Vasudevan Nair

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In the wake of M T Vasudevan Nair filing a legal suit against Earth and Air Films demanding it to return the script of the much-hyped movie ‘Mahabharatam’, director V A Shrikumar Menon visited the renowned writer at his residence in Kozhikode late on Sunday to explain the reasons for the delay in starting the film shoot. A few days ago, MT had approached the District Munsiff Court demanding the return of the movie script due to the delay in making the film. As per the suit filed, MT had entered into an agreement with Earth and Air Films to make a film based on his bestseller novel ‘Randamoozham’ in 2014. The agreement was that the film would be made within a time period of three years. Though four years have passed, the works related to the making of the film is yet to commence, MT said in his plea.

It is learned that Shrikumar had explained why the film was delayed after meeting. He also exuded hope that film won’t be delayed further. Shrikumar clarified that it was a mistake on his part that he failed to communicate the delay to MT.In an earlier Facebook post, Shrikumar had said the delay was caused due to the extensive planning as it’s a big budget movie with a `1,000 crore budget.As per the original announcement, Mohanlal was to play the lead role, with Amitabh Bachchan playing a crucial role.