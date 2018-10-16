Home Entertainment Malayalam

‘Mahabharatam’ movie: Director Shrikumar visits M T Vasudevan Nair

It is learned that Shrikumar had explained why the film was delayed after meeting.

Published: 16th October 2018 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In the wake of M T Vasudevan Nair filing a legal suit against Earth and Air Films demanding it to return the script of the much-hyped movie ‘Mahabharatam’, director V A Shrikumar Menon visited the renowned writer at his residence in Kozhikode late on Sunday to explain the reasons for the delay in starting the film shoot. A few days ago, MT had approached the District Munsiff Court demanding the return of the movie script due to the delay in making the film. As per the suit filed, MT had entered into an agreement with Earth and Air Films to make a film based on his bestseller novel ‘Randamoozham’ in 2014. The agreement was that the film would be made within a time period of three years. Though four years have passed, the works related to the making of the film is yet to commence, MT said in his plea.

It is learned that Shrikumar had explained why the film was delayed after meeting. He also exuded hope that film won’t be delayed further. Shrikumar clarified that it was a mistake on his part that he failed to communicate the delay to MT.In an earlier Facebook post, Shrikumar had said the delay was caused due to the extensive planning as it’s a big budget movie with a `1,000 crore budget.As per the original announcement, Mohanlal was to play the lead role, with Amitabh Bachchan playing a crucial role.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nivin Pauly in and as Kayamkulam Kochunni (File Photo)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Gallery
No! Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. Meet them all here (Photo | PTI)
Batsmen to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?
Popular author-scriptwriter Mario Puzo is worldwide known for his best-selling novel, ‘The Godfather.’ Made into a chilling crime drama in 1972, its film version focused on an Italian family. It chronicled the life of patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), and
Remembering Mario Puzo: Celebrated writer and creator of ‘The Godfather’  
facebook twitter whatsapp