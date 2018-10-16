MeToo: Malayalam actor Divya Gopinath accuses Alencier

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Two Goa Congress leaders en route to Delhi, to join BJP: Sources
Only 1.8 per cent of electorate cast votes in first four hours of polling in Kashmir
Yogi Adityanath cabinet passes resolution to rename Allahabad to Prayagraj
India's boxing challenge over with Jyoti Gulia crashing out at Youth Olympics
China-Pakistan Economic Corridor may regain pace after Imran Khan's visit to Beijing
15 passengers injured as bus falls into canal in West Bengal's Hooghly district