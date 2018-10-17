Excom friction adds new twist in tale to the divide

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a clear indication of the differences of opinion in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A), its two office-bearers on Tuesday came out in open against a set of actors, alleging they try to dominate the executive committee’s decision-making.

Treasurer Jagadeesh and excom member Baburaj also criticised secretary Sidhique for trying to justify Dileep during Monday’s media interaction.

Reiterating he is still the A.M.M.A official spokesperson, Jagadeesh told Express he issued the statement the other day after consulting its president.

“I prepared the official statement after holding discussion with Mohanlal. I’ve even circulated its copy among the excom members before giving it to media,” said Jagadeesh.

Jagadeesh’s demand

A.M.M.A treasurer Jagadeesh said he would reveal the identity of the persons who threaten him if a righteous decision is not taken on the recent controversial issues.

The war of words between Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (A.M.M.A) and Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) over the workplace safety for women will now be settled in the court. The WCC on Tuesday approached the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the A.M.M.A to constitute a grievance redressal mechanism against the sexual harassment in terms of the guidelines by the Supreme Court in the Vishakha case and the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

The petition has been filed by Rima Kallingal Rajan, president, WCC stated the failure of A.M.M.A to implement a grievance redressal mechanism for its members against sexual harassment at the workplace has left its members helpless. The complaint committee is the need of the hour in the wake of several revelations of sexual assault and harassment of women in film industries across the country.

The Supreme Court guidelines in the Vishaka v. State of Rajasthan case as well as the provisions of the law relating to the prevention of sexual harassment were squarely applicable to A.M.M.A.

The members have no adequate remedy against sexual harassment faced by them in their profession. The non-constitution of such a mechanism by the registered association was a violation of the fundamental rights of its members. In fact, similarly placed other associations had taken steps to provide a redressal mechanism. A.M.M.A is also a party in the petition filed by WCC. The petition will consider the Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy on Wednesday.

A.M.M.A executive committee likely to meet on Friday

Kochi: The executive committee of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A) is likely to meet in Kochi on Friday. The meeting is expected to discuss the resignation letter of Dileep and also some of the key decisions like officially announcing a spokesperson for A.M.M.A, whether to convene a general body meet to discuss ousting of Dileep from the organisation and issues raised by the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC).

#Me Too: That girl is me, says Divya Gopinath

Kochi: A day after posting on India Protests from an anonymous account against actor Alencier for making sexual advances towards her, actor Divya Gopinath on Tuesday revealed it was she who posted the same. Posting a live video from her social media account, the actor said she has decided to reveal her identity after noticing the remarks made by a section of social media users that allegations without revealing her name are baseless. She said the incident happened on the sets of Abhasam.

“I did not come out in the open at that because I respected his age and acting experience. However, later I came to know he has behaved in the same manner towards many other girls. I was not sure whether A.M.M.A will consider my complaint as I am not a member of the organisation,” said Divya. Meanwhile, Alencier reportedly said he had apologised to Divya for certain ‘sexual remarks’ he made during the shoot.

WCC support to Divya

Meanwhile, the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), on Tuesday, extended its support to Divya Gopinath. “We pledge unconditional support to Divya Gopinath who has been brave enough to come out with her #metoo story. We believe her and stand by her,” posted WCC on its Facebook page.

Siddique isolated

Actor Siddique, who called a press meet the other day, is being isolated. Though he claimed it was an official press meet, the Executive Committee questioned the intention behind the move and said Siddique is not the official spokesperson of A.M.M.A. Most of the executive committee members are of the opinion Sidd ique has tarnished the image of A.M.M.A by making unnecessary remarks against WCC and by using the organisation’s name for supporting Dileep. A.M.M.A’s treasurer Jagadeesh and executive committee member Baburaj have come out in the open against Siddique.

‘Is there any committee above excom in A.M.M.A?’

Kochi: Throughout the media interaction on Monday, Siddique had taken a stance in favour of Dileep, who is an accused in actor abduction case. He said he was airing A.M.M.A’s official version. “If someone wants to support Dileep, he/she can issue personal statements. How can he say that it’s A.M.M.A’s official version? Is there any committee above the excom?” asked Baburaj.

Alleged threatening

Jagadeesh said he was showing patience following A.M.M.A president’s instructions. “But I can’t remain silent if they threaten me. They’ve no r ight to say they’ll deny the offers that come my way,” said Jagadeesh. He further said he would reveal the identity of the persons who threaten him if a righteous decision is not taken on the recent controversial issues.

“The president also suggested convening a special general body meeting soon after the stage show planned by A.M.M.A to raise funds for the flood-hit. We’re hopeful of taking a decision based on the righteousness and virtue at that meeting,” added Jagadeesh.