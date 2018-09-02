Home Entertainment Malayalam

Johny Johny Yes Appa is a family entertainer: G Marthandan

It's been a busy and productive year for actor Kunchacko Boban as announcements of new projects keeping coming one after the other.

Published: 02nd September 2018 11:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

G Marthandan

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

It's been a busy and productive year for actor Kunchacko Boban as announcements of new projects keeping coming one after the other. He started the year with Diwanjimoola Grand Prix which was followed by Shikkari Shambu, Kuttanadan Marpappa, and recently Panchavarna Thatha. The last three enjoyed a good run at the box office, and all declared as hits.

Now two of his finished projects, Soumya Sadandan's Mangalyam Thanthunanena and G Marthandan's Johny Johny Yes Appa, are awaiting release. The release of Mangalyam... has been confirmed for September 20 and Johny Johny... is expected to come out sometime in October. Johny Johny... is G Marthandan's follow-up to 2017's Pavada starring Prithviraj. Apart from Kunchacko Boban, Johny Johny... also stars Anu Sithara, Mamta Mohandas, Vijayaraghavan, Geetha, Sharaf U Dheen and Tini Tom in important roles.

According to G Marthandan, the film is a "fun-filled, humorous entertainer" suitable for both kids and grown-ups alike. "Johny Johny... is about family and brotherhood: Tini Tom plays the eldest of three brothers; Kunchacko Boban is the middle one; and Sharaf U Dheen the youngest."

Kunchacko Boban's character is apparently close to his real-life persona, reveals Marthandan. "Johny is a role that's tailor-made for him. The loveable hero. I'm happy to say that his character has turned out really well."

Marthandan adds that Sharaf will be seen in a playful character after a long time. "His character is up to some mischief all the time. We have seen someone like that in almost every family. This is a character that kids especially will be very fond of. Kalabhavan Shajon has also done a fun role."

Vijayaraghavan and Geetha play the brothers' parents. The characters of Anu Sithara and Mamta Mohandas are being kept under wraps at the moment, says Marthandan. "We don't want to reveal anything about them yet. All I can say right now is that their characters are interesting (laughs)."

Mamta Mohandas has worked with Kunchacko Boban seven years ago in director Kuku Surendran's Race. Anu Sithara recently shared screen space with Kunchacko Boban in Ranjith Shankar's Ramante Edanthottam, which saw her delivering her breakout performance.

Johny Johny... is written by Joji Thomas, who also penned the Biju Menon-starrer Vellimoonga. It was one of the hits of 2014.

Shaan Rahman has composed the music. Vaishakh Rajan is the producer. Su..Su...Sudhi Vathmeekam-fame Vinod Illampally is the cinematographer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Johny Johny Yes Appa Kunchacko Boban G Marthandan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Visually-challenged students hold protest against ‘abusive’ in-charge
Gallery
Telanagana IT Minister KT Rama Rao greet those gathered at TRS' Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha in Kongara Kalan, at Rangareddy District, on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
Glimpses of TRS' Pragath Nivedana Sabha in Ranga Reddy district
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival