Short film of Jayasurya’s son selected at Orlando Film Festival

By Express News Service

A short film directed by actor Jayasurya's son Adwaith has been selected to screen at the Orlando Film Festival. The news was shared by Jayasurya on his Facebook page.

The short film, titled Colorful Hands, is directed and edited by Adwaith. Adwaith has also acted in it along with Arjun Manoj, Mihir Madhav, Anan Anzad, and Arun Veneramoodu.

Adwaith has earlier made a short film called Good Day, in which he also acted. It had impressed several celebrities. Colorful Hands is produced by Jayasurya and Saritha Jayasurya, and shot by Ajay Francis George.