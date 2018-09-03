First look of Asif Ali’s O P 160/18 Kakshi: Amminippilla

By Express News Service

The first look of Asif Ali's next project after Vijay Superum Pournamiyum has been revealed. Titled O P 160/18 Kakshi: Amminippilla, the film, directed by newcomer Dinjith Ayyathan, will have Asif Ali playing the role of a lawyer for the first time.

Sanilesh Sivan has penned the script. Riju Rajan is producing the film under the banner of Zarah Films. The details of the rest of the cast are expected to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, Asif Ali's Mandharam, directed by Vijesh Vijay, will be hitting theatres soon. Mandharam is a romantic musical. It will be soon followed by Jis Joy's Vijay Superum Pournamiyum, which has wrapped up filming.