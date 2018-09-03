Home Entertainment Malayalam

First look of Asif Ali’s O P 160/18 Kakshi: Amminippilla

The first look of Asif Ali's next project after Vijay Superum Pournamiyum has been revealed.

Published: 03rd September 2018 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The first look of Asif Ali's next project after Vijay Superum Pournamiyum has been revealed. Titled O P 160/18 Kakshi: Amminippilla, the film, directed by newcomer Dinjith Ayyathan, will have Asif Ali playing the role of a lawyer for the first time.

Sanilesh Sivan has penned the script.  Riju Rajan is producing the film under the banner of Zarah Films. The details of the rest of the cast are expected to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, Asif Ali's Mandharam, directed by Vijesh Vijay, will be hitting theatres soon. Mandharam is a romantic musical. It will be soon followed by Jis Joy's Vijay Superum Pournamiyum, which has wrapped up filming.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Visually-challenged students hold protest against ‘abusive’ in-charge
Gallery
Telanagana IT Minister KT Rama Rao greet those gathered at TRS' Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha in Kongara Kalan, at Rangareddy District, on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
Glimpses of TRS' Pragath Nivedana Sabha in Ranga Reddy district
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival