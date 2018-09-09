Home Entertainment Malayalam

Art world bats for IFFK

By Merin Mariya
Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The government decision to cancel the conduct of International  Film Festival of Kerala ( IFFK) has come as a dampener that many are suggesting government look for alternative options. While are few are batting for increasing the rates of delegate pass from Rs 500 to Rs 2000, some are seeking to slash the extra funds earmarked for the conduct of state’s largest film fiesta. 

“IFFK shouldn’t be cancelled. Being the biggest annual event of   Kerala, it should be carried out in a minimalist way by cutting down  extra expenses and by depending less on government funds. It has to be noted that the films selected for IFFK screening will not get a chance next year as the selections are on a yearly basis,” says filmmaker and IFFK member Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

Director Sanal Kumar Sasidaran agrees. “I think the decision is a blunder. We all look up to the future. IFFK is about tomorrows and it helps Kerala connect with the world. We overcame the flood, now there should be new ways of raising funds than cancelling such an event. In fact, IFFK  platforms can be used to spread awareness about floods across the world. Let’s come out of our narrow minds and say yes to IFFK 2018,” he says. 

Suspending the fete will leave out an entire spectrum of films as the festival protocol stipulates that films made within a time frame  only be a part of the fest.   Artists like Gigi Scaria thinks it is important to uplift the mental health of people. “Funds for the same can be raised through other systems and not by completely depending upon government,” says the artist. 

The Kerala State Chalachitra Academy has also decided to put forward a request to the Chief Minister, seeking the conduct of  IFFK. A meeting has been arranged with the CM next week to make further decisions.

