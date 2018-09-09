Jayasurya-Midhun Manuel’s next titled 'Turbo Peter'

By Express News Service

After the success of Aadu and Aadu-2, director Midhun Manuel Thomas will be collaborating once again with Jayasurya's on a new project titled Turbo Peter. The film is produced by Abel P George under the banner of Abel Creative Movies. Lijo Paul is handling editing duties and Shaan Rahman the music.

Jayasurya will be playing the titular character. His wife Saritha Jayasurya is part of the film's costume department. The rest of the cast will be announced later. Midhun Manuel also has Argentina Fans Kattoorkadavu with Kalidas Jayaram and Aishwarya Lekshmi coming up in addition to Aadu-3 and Kottayam Kunjachan-2.