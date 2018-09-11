Kunchacko Boban's Thattinpurath Achuthan starts rolling

Home Entertainment Malayalam

Kunchacko Boban's next with Lal Jose has started rolling. Titled Thattinpurath Achuthan, the film is the actor's third collaboration with Lal Jose.

The two have previously worked together on Elsamma Enna Aankutty and Pullipuliyum Aattinkuttiyum. The script is penned by M Sindhuraj, who wrote 'Elsamma Enna Oru Aankutty ' and 'Pullipuliyum Aattinkuttiyum.'

As per reports, the film is being planned as a Christmas release. Shebin Backer, who also produced Pullipuliyum..., is bankrolling the film which is expected to be a light-hearted entertainer in the vein of Sindhuraj's previous scripts.

Meanwhile, Kunchacko Boban's Mangalyam Thanthunanena is nearing its release date (Sept 20). He also has G Marthandan's Johny Johny Yes Appa coming out next month.

He is also slated to appear in debutant Bilahari K Raj's All Ramendran, which started filming recently.

