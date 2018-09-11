Home Entertainment Malayalam

Padayottam and Oru Kuttanadan Blog to release on Friday

Two films which were supposed to release on Onam -- Biju Menon-starrer Padayottam and Mammootty-starrer Oru Kuttanadan Blog -- will finally hit theatres on Friday.

Published: 11th September 2018 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Two films which were supposed to release on Onam -- Biju Menon-starrer Padayottam and Mammootty-starrer Oru Kuttanadan Blog -- will finally hit theatres on Friday. Padayottam is directed by debutant Rafeek Ibrahim. Oru Kuttanadan Blog is directed by scriptwriter-turned-director Sethu.

Padayottam also stars Saiju Kurup, Dileesh Pothan, Lijo Jose Pellisserry, Anu Sithara, Hareesh Kanaran among others. The film is penned by Arun AR and Ajai Rahul and produced by Sophia Paul.

Oru Kuttanadan Blog also features Anu Sithara, Raai Laxmi and Shamna Kasim along with Sunny Wayne, Jude Anthany Joseph, Sanju Sivaram, Jacob Gregory, and Shaheen Siddique. Vineeth Sreenivasan will appear in a cameo. The film is produced by PK Muralidharan and Shantha Muralidharan.

