Pre-production of Prithviraj’s upcoming epic film 'Kaaliyan' underway

Music composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will be making their Malayalam debut with Kaaliyan.

Published: 11th September 2018

Prithviraj (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

It is seemingly the biggest project in Prithviraj's career apart from his directorial debut Lucifer. The pre-production of his upcoming epic Kaaliyan, which is scheduled to go on floors next year, is underway. The film is based on a story which is part of the ballads of Venad. Magic Moon Productions is bankrolling the project helmed by ad filmmaker S Mahesh and penned by BT Anilkumar.

A Thiruvananthapuram-based company called M Factory Media is handling the pre-visualisation process and concept art work. As per producer Rajeev Nair, this work is expected to complete in six months. The casting and audition process will be conducted after the pre-visualisation work is completed, according to S director Mahesh.

Tamil veteran Sathyaraj will have a prominent role in the film. Ezra-fame Sujith Vaassudev has been roped in as the director of photography. Sujith is also part of Lucifer.

Music composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will be making their Malayalam debut with Kaaliyan. Sound designer Shajith Koyeri, who worked on popular Bollywood films like Dangal, Barfi and Omkara, is also part of Kaaliyan's technical team.

