Ranjith's 'Drama' starring Mohanlal to release on November 1

Kanika, Arundathi Nag, Suresh Krishna, Dileesh Pothan, and Shyamaprasad comprise the rest of the cast.

Published: 11th September 2018 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Mohanlal

By Express News Service

Ranjith's latest collaboration with Mohanlal, Drama, finally gets a release date. The film will hit the screens on November 1. This news was confirmed by the makers.

Asha Sharath is paired opposite Mohanlal in the film which is expected to be a light-hearted entertainer. Kanika, Arundathi Nag, Suresh Krishna, Dileesh Pothan, and Shyamaprasad comprise the rest of the cast.
Ranjith has also penned the script.

The film was shot in London. The director last worked with Mohanlal three years ago in Loham. Mohanlal is currently working in Prithviraj's directorial debut Lucifer. His next will be Priyadarshan's Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham.

TAGS
Mohanlal Ranjith Asha Sharath Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham

