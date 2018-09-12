Home Entertainment Malayalam

Asif Ali, Nikhila Vimal and Baiju in Nadirshah’s Mera Naam Shaji

Nadirshah's follow-up to Kattapanayile Ritwik Roshan has assembled three big names — Asif Ali, Biju Menon, and Baiju — for its lead cast.

Published: 12th September 2018 11:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Nadirshah's follow-up to Kattapanayile Ritwik Roshan has assembled three big names — Asif Ali, Biju Menon, and Baiju — for its lead cast. Titled Mera Naam Shaji, the film will see Asif Ali, Biju Menon, and Baiju playing three characters named Cochin Shaji, Calicut Shaji, and Trivandrum Shaji respectively.
Nikhila Vimal has been roped in to play the female lead. Sreenivasan is also expected to appear in an important role. Kadhayile Nayika director Dileep has penned the script. 

As per reports, the film will go on floors on November 16 at Thiruvananthapuram. Nadirshah has apparently planned Kesu Ee Veedinte Naathan with Dileep as his next.Meanwhile, Asif Ali's Mandharam is awaiting release. The film is expected to hit theatres in the last week of September. He also has Vijay Superum Pournamiyum and Kakshi Amminippilla coming up next. Biju Menon will be next seen in Padayottam and Aanakkallan. Baiju's next release is Ranjith's Drama.
 

