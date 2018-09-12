Home Entertainment Malayalam

Kerala nun rape case: Actor Parvathy joins VayamoodedaPC campaign to protest PC George's comments

Published: 12th September 2018 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Parvathy (left) has slammed PC George (right), who has received a barrage of criticism for his derogatory comment against the nun who filed a rape complaint against Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

By Online Desk

Actor Parvathy Thiruvoth has joined the online campaign, slamming Kerala independent MLA P C George for his derogatory comments against the nun in the controversial church scandal which has rocked Kerala.

The MLA had called the nun who had alleged that she had been "raped" by a bishop of the Roman Catholic Church, "a prostitute".

The 'VaayaMoodalCampaign' tells George to 'shut his mouth' and has people sending duct tapes to help him do so.

Parvathy has written that she is proud of the campaign and goes on to write "enough of this man's disgusting word vomit. Saluting our sister and her bravery".

Another Twitter user has written, along with the picture of a tape, "This tape is for you, you motormouth #PCGeorge". 

Parvathy's tweet.

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker had written "What a fantastic way call out this odious scumbag who abused the nun who reported alleged rape by a priest! Creative non violent protest! Solidarity and more power to you!! #vaayamoodalcampaign #VaayaMoodedaPC #kerala Quite literally ‘Shut your mouth campaign’".

Actor Sajitha Madathil too had posted a similar response. Madathil had posted the photo of a letter and duct tape, addressed to MLA PC George. She captioned the image as "I will be happy if 'this' can reduce the stench from that pottymouth."

Sajitha Madathil's Facebook post.

In July, the nun had lodged a rape and sexual assault complaint against a bishop based in Jalandhar. The bishop reportedly used to often visit Kerala for official work, during which he allegedly raped her on several occasions.

The case gained traction after media reported the matter and an investigation was launched under public pressure.

The Kerala Janapaksham leader and MLA from Poonjar constituency, PC George has received a barrage of criticism for his derogatory comment against the nun who filed a rape complaint against Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

 Nuns of the Missionaries of Jesus at their dharna at the High Court junction
demanding the arrest of Jalandhar bishop Franco. The dharna entered
the fourth day on Tuesday, 11 September 2018. | EPS/Albin Mathew

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday had taken action against the MLA. 

George has refused to apologize and has instead demanded for the "vigilant intervention of the legal system and the public to prevent the misuse of various laws for the protection of women".

The Poonjar MLA claimed there were many complaints that such laws were being misused to shatter the lives and employment of innocent people.

