By Express News Service

Uncle director Gireesh Damodar's next film will be penned by Joy Mathew, as per reports. The project will be apparently in the same vein as Uncle, with the story revolving around a middle-class family dealing with a serious relevant issue.

Given Uncle's success, expectations are high. More details are expected soon. Apart from Uncle, Joy Mathew has written Shutter, and Oru Naal Ravil in Malayalam, and Idolle Ramayana in Kannada. He also appeared in a supporting role in Uncle.