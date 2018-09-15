Mammootty announces 'Ameer: Confessions of a Don'

By Online Desk

Superstar Mammootty on Saturday announced the title of his next film- 'Ameer: Confessions of a Don'.

The Megastar took to his Facebook page to reveal a poster of the film.

Reportedly, Mammootty will play the role of an underworld don again, reminiscent of his characters in 90's classics like 'Samrajyam' and 'Athirathram' etc.

The film will be directed by Vinod Vijayan with a screenplay by Haneef Adani, who had previously Mammootty in the 2017 hit 'Great Father'.

The film will be jointly produced by Anto Joseph film Company and Ichayees Productions. Gopi Sunder has composed music for the film.