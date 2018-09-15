Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mammootty announces 'Ameer: Confessions of a Don'

Reportedly, Mammootty will play the role of an underworld don again, reminiscent of his characters in  90's classics like 'Samrajyam' and 'Athirathram' etc.

Published: 15th September 2018 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 08:22 PM

Mammootty has played iconic roles of underworld dons in the past, be it Tharadas in 'Athirathram' and Alexander in 'Samrajyam'.

By Online Desk

Superstar Mammootty on Saturday announced the title of his next film- 'Ameer: Confessions of a Don'.

The Megastar took to his Facebook page to reveal a poster of the film.

The film will be directed by Vinod Vijayan with a screenplay by Haneef Adani, who had previously Mammootty in the 2017 hit 'Great Father'.

The film will be jointly produced by Anto Joseph film Company and Ichayees Productions. Gopi Sunder has composed music for the film. 

