Chendamangalam weavers get support from the stars

By Express News Service

An initiative to revive the severely flood-damaged Chendamangalam handloom industry has been garnering the support of several personalities from the Malayalam film industry.

Actors Prithviraj, Priya Prakash Varrier, and Parvathy have come out to spread awareness on the plight of the Chendamangalam weavers through the Save the Loom campaign initiated by Indrajith and wife Poornmia Indrajith.

The actors shared a picture of themselves holding a banner saying, "We are with you Chendamangalam weavers". Prithviraj wrote, "Rebuild, Support and Preserve! Lend a hand to the weaving community of Chendamangalam!" Priya Prakash Varrier wrote, "I am honored to be part of this noble cause which is a commendable effort to revive our weavers and their livelihoods in Chendamangalam. I’m here by pledging all my support to the savetheloom.org campaign and extending my solidarity to the #WeAreWithYouChendamangalam movement. Share your pictures and let’s walk together in this journey!" ‬

Parvathy wrote, "I pledge my support to this noble cause that is helping the handloom weavers of #chendamangalam get back on their feet. They are suffering from the aftermath of devastating floods that we witnessed last month."