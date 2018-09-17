Home Entertainment Malayalam

Chendamangalam weavers get support from the stars

An initiative to revive the severely flood-damaged Chendamangalam handloom industry has been garnering the support of several personalities from the Malayalam film industry.

Published: 17th September 2018 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 02:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

An initiative to revive the severely flood-damaged Chendamangalam handloom industry has been garnering the support of several personalities from the Malayalam film industry.

Actors Prithviraj, Priya Prakash Varrier, and Parvathy have come out to spread awareness on the plight of the Chendamangalam weavers through the Save the Loom campaign initiated by Indrajith and wife Poornmia Indrajith.

The actors shared a picture of themselves holding a banner saying, "We are with you Chendamangalam weavers". Prithviraj wrote, "Rebuild, Support and Preserve! Lend a hand to the weaving community of Chendamangalam!" Priya Prakash Varrier wrote, "I am honored to be part of this noble cause which is a commendable effort to revive our weavers and their livelihoods in Chendamangalam. I’m here by pledging all my support to the savetheloom.org campaign and extending my solidarity to the #WeAreWithYouChendamangalam movement. Share your pictures and let’s walk together in this journey!" ‬

Parvathy wrote, "I pledge my support to this noble cause that is helping the handloom weavers of #chendamangalam get back on their feet. They are suffering from the aftermath of devastating floods that we witnessed last month."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  