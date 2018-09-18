Jude Anthany’s next based on the floods

By Express News Service

Following Aashiq Abu's recent announcement of his new project Virus, based on the Nipah outbreak, director Jude Anthany Joseph has now announced a project based on the devastating floods that rocked Kerala. As per Jude Anthany, the film will be a "tribute to the unexpected heroes" that took part in rescue efforts.

Titled 2403 ft, the film's script is jointly penned by Jude Anthany and John Manthrickal. Abrahaminte Santhathikal fame Mahesh Narayanan is the editor. Ennu Ninte Moideen fame Jomon T John will be handling the cinematography. Shaan Rahman will be composing the music. Anto Joseph is bankrolling the project under the banner of Anto Joseph Film Company.