‘Kalki will be an out-and-out Tovino show’

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

In an exciting announcement few days back, it was revealed that actor Tovino Thomas will be appearing in the role of a police officer in debutant Praveen Prabharam's Kalki. Tovino's character will have all the trappings of a mass hero, says Kalki's producer Prasobh Krishna. "It will be an out-and-out Tovino show. He will be playing a police sub-inspector."

The project is being envisioned as a commercial action entertainer, says Prasobh. "Tovino's character works in the police station of a certain area. We haven't finalised the location yet. The story revolves around incidents taking placing in and around that area. It won't be a closed set story. The rest of the cast will be announced soon."

This is not Tovino's first tryst with a police character. He donned the khaki last time in the Prithviraj-starrer Ezra. The role, however, was an extended cameo. Praveen Prabharam has previously worked as an associate director on Second Show and also as a chief associate director on the recent Theevandi, starring Tovino.

Praveen Prabharam has co-written the script with Sujin Sujathan. Gautham Sankar, who cranked the camera for Theevandi, has been roped in as the cinematographer. Renjith Kuzhur will be handling editing duties. Prasobh Krishna is jointly producing the project with Suvin K Varkey under the banner of Little Big Cinemas.

Tovino is currently busy with the filming of Salim Ahamed's And the Oscar Goes To. His next release is Madhupal's Oru Kuprasidha Payyan, which comes out next month. He will be also seen in Prithviraj's directorial debut Lucifer and Aashiq Abu's Virus. Apart from these, he will be seen as the antagonist in the Dhanush-starrer Maari-2.