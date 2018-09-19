Home Entertainment Malayalam

‘Kalki will be an out-and-out Tovino show’

In an exciting announcement few days back, it was revealed that actor Tovino Thomas will be appearing in the role of a police officer in debutant Praveen Prabharam's Kalki.

Published: 19th September 2018 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 02:01 AM   |  A+A-

Tovino Thomas (Photo | Instagram)

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

In an exciting announcement few days back, it was revealed that actor Tovino Thomas will be appearing in the role of a police officer in debutant Praveen Prabharam's Kalki. Tovino's character will have all the trappings of a mass hero, says Kalki's producer Prasobh Krishna. "It will be an out-and-out Tovino show. He will be playing a police sub-inspector."

The project is being envisioned as a commercial action entertainer, says Prasobh. "Tovino's character works in the police station of a certain area. We haven't finalised the location yet. The story revolves around incidents taking placing in and around that area. It won't be a closed set story. The rest of the cast will be announced soon."

This is not Tovino's first tryst with a police character. He donned the khaki last time in the Prithviraj-starrer Ezra. The role, however, was an extended cameo. Praveen Prabharam has previously worked as an associate director on Second Show and also as a chief associate director on the recent Theevandi, starring Tovino. 

Praveen Prabharam has co-written the script with Sujin Sujathan. Gautham Sankar, who cranked the camera for Theevandi, has been roped in as the cinematographer. Renjith Kuzhur will be handling editing duties. Prasobh Krishna is jointly producing the project with Suvin K Varkey under the banner of Little Big Cinemas. 

Tovino is currently busy with the filming of Salim Ahamed's And the Oscar Goes To. His next release is Madhupal's Oru Kuprasidha Payyan, which comes out next month. He will be also seen in Prithviraj's directorial debut Lucifer and Aashiq Abu's Virus. Apart from these, he will be seen as the antagonist in the Dhanush-starrer Maari-2.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tovino Thomas Kalki

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju