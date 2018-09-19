Suniel Shetty joins Marakkar

By Express News Service

Priyadarshan's upcoming epic Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham will see the director teaming up with Suniel Shetty once again. The veteran filmmaker has worked with the actor in several Bollywood movies in addition to featuring him in cameo roles in a few Malayalam movies as well.

Marakkar, which is based on the life of Kunjali Marakkar the fourth, a naval chieftain of the Zamorin rulers, is Priyadarshan's most ambitious project till date. Mohanlal has been cast in the titular role.

Mohanlal's son Pranav will be playing Marakkar's younger version.

Veteran actor Madhu has signed on to play the first Kunjali Marakkar. Tamil actor Prabhu will be appearing in an important role as well. The actor is reuniting with Priyadarshan and Mohanlal after a gap of 22 years. The three worked together previously on Kaalapani.