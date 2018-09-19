Home Entertainment Malayalam

Suniel Shetty joins Marakkar

Priyadarshan's upcoming epic Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham will see the director teaming up with Suniel Shetty once again.

Published: 19th September 2018 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 01:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Priyadarshan's upcoming epic Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham will see the director teaming up with Suniel Shetty once again. The veteran filmmaker has worked with the actor in several Bollywood movies in addition to featuring him in cameo roles in a few Malayalam movies as well.

Marakkar, which is based on the life of Kunjali Marakkar the fourth, a naval chieftain of the Zamorin rulers, is Priyadarshan's most ambitious project till date. Mohanlal has been cast in the titular role. 
Mohanlal's son Pranav will be playing Marakkar's younger version.

Veteran actor Madhu has signed on to play the first Kunjali Marakkar. Tamil actor Prabhu will be appearing in an important role as well. The actor is reuniting with Priyadarshan and Mohanlal after a gap of 22 years. The three worked together previously on Kaalapani.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina