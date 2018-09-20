Home Entertainment Malayalam

‘Varathan is a survival thriller’

Amal Neerad has assembled some of the most incredibly talented names for Varathan, his follow-up to last year's Comrade in America.

Published: 20th September 2018 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 01:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Amal Neerad has assembled some of the most incredibly talented names for Varathan, his follow-up to last year's Comrade in America. The film sees Fahadh Faasil and Aishwarya Lakshmi teaming up for the first time. Cinematographer Littil Swayamp — who became an instantly recognisable name after his critically acclaimed work in Soubin Shahir's directorial debut Parava and Anjali Menon's Koode — has photographed the film. And Maradona fame Sushin Shyam is the composer.  

Varathan is written by two newcomers Suhas and Sharfu, close friends who met each other four years ago and decided to become writing partners. It was Facebook that brought them together, says Sharfu. "It was a time when anyone interested in cinema was into making short films, and we got involved in that too. We used to discuss different subjects and write together." Suhas hails from Ernakulam and Sharfu from Kozhikode. 

Both bonded with Amal Neerad over their mutual love for cinema. "Initially we approached Amal to do another script but then it was decided that Varathan's script would be more ideal, as it was a small subject and can be filmed quickly." Naturally, the nature of their script doesn't allow them to give out many details. However, they don't mind saying that Varathan belongs in the thriller genre. "It's based on real-life incidents that we hear about all the time. Survival thriller would be a more apt description. It's a family-oriented story," says Suhas.

From the initial scripting stages to the shooting, Suhas and Sharfu were with Amal throughout the entire process. "We were part of the entire process throughout the day sharing inputs back and forth. Though it will be different from other Amal Neerad films, his signature will be intact," says Sharfu. 
Suhas and Sharfu are also writing Aashiq Abu's next Virus along with Sudani from Nigeria co-writer Muhsin Parari. It's based on the Nipah outbreak.

Varathan also stars Sharafudheen, Master Chethan Lal, Dileesh Pothan, and Arjun Ashokan. The film is jointly produced by Amal Neerad and Nazriya Nazim. Varathan is Fahadh's third collaboration with Amal Neerad. They last worked together on Iyobinte Pusthakham. The film has been cleared with a U/A certificate and has a runtime of 2 hr 20 min. It hits theatres today.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Fahadh Faasil Aishwarya Lakshmi Amal Neerad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina