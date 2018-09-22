Home Entertainment Malayalam

Oru Adaar Love gets another trending song

Another track from Omar Lulu's Oru Adaar Love has started trending on social media.

Published: 22nd September 2018 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 01:23 AM   |  A+A-

A screengrab from 'Freak Penne' music video (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

Another track from Omar Lulu's Oru Adaar Love has started trending on social media. Titled "Freak Penne", the newly released song and its music video has garnered more than 2 million views in just two days. And just like the first track, "Manikya Malaraya Poovi", which made Priya Prakash Varrier an overnight internet sensation, "Freak Penne" is trending too, but for different reasons.

The extremely glossy and colour-drenched music video features Priya Prakash Varrier, Roshan Abdul Rahoof and gang dancing to a peppy track penned by Sathyajith and Neethu Naduvathettu and composed by Shaan Rahman. Oddly enough, the track also received 200+ dislikes in spite of its trending status.
The movie, which is supposedly a high school love story, is produced by Ousepachan Vaalakuzhy under the banner of Ousepachan Movie House. Omar Lulu is working next on an action-packed entertainer titled Power Star, with Babu Antony already on board to play the lead character, a mafia don.

