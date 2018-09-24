Home Entertainment Malayalam

Fahadh Faasil’s Trance gets a March 2019 release date

The film, scripted by Vincent Vadakkan, is Anwar Rasheed's first feature length directorial since 2012's Ustadh Hotel.

Fahadh Faasil

By Express News Service

Anwar Rasheed's latest project, Trance, starring Fahadh Faasil, is confirmed to release on March 22, 2019. The film, scripted by Vincent Vadakkan, is Anwar Rasheed's first feature length directorial since 2012's Ustadh Hotel. With a budget of 18 crore, Trance is reportedly the biggest project of both Anwar and Fahadh's careers.

Amal Neerad, who helmed Fahadh's latest release Varathan, is in charge of photography. Anwar Rasheed is bankrolling the project under the banner of Anwar Rasheed Entertainment. The director previously collaborated with Fahadh on an anthology called 5 Sundarikal, of which a segment titled Aami, starring Fahadh, was a part.

Koode and Bangalore Days fame Praveen Prabhakar is handling editing duties and Jackson Vijayan is composing the music.

