Jayasurya’s Pretham 2 goes on floors

Pretham 2 marks Ranjith Sankar's 7th collaboration with Jayasurya.  

Published: 24th September 2018 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 01:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Director Ranjith Shankar recently confirmed that his follow-up to Njan Marykutty will be a sequel to one of his earlier films, Pretham. Titled Pretham 2, the film, which will have Jayasurya reprising the role of a mentalist named John Don Bosco, has started rolling. Pretham 2 marks Ranjith Sankar's 7th collaboration with Jayasurya.  

Apparently, Pretham 2 is not a continuation of the first part but rather a new chapter in John's life. Saniya Iyyappan (of Queen fame) and Durga Krishna (of Vimaanam fame) have been cast as the female leads. Jayasurya and Ranjith Sankar are co-producing the film under the banner of Dreams N Beyond. It is being planned as a Christmas release.

In addition to Pretham 2, Jayasurya has signed Midhun Manuel Thomas' Turbo Peter. The actor is also expected to appear in the third entry of Midhun Manuel's Aadu series.

