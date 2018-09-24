Home Entertainment Malayalam

Shabdham to release in October

Shabdham revolves around the problems faced by a family of potters. Jayant Mammen is playing the lead character of Chakrapani in the movie.

Published: 24th September 2018

Shabdham

By Express News Service

Director PK Sreekumar's Shabdam will release in October. Scripted by Sreekumar himself, Shabdham is produced by Jayant Mammen under the banner of Ruby Films. Jayant Mammen is playing the lead character of Chakrapani. Linu Isaac and Thomas Joseph are the co-producers.

Shabdham revolves around the problems faced by a family of potters. Deaf and mute siblings Sophia-Richard, writer Babu Kuzhimattom, Ruby Thomas, Linu Isaac, and Nimisha Nair play the supporting characters. Jayakrishnan Unnikrishnan is both cinematographer and editor. Rafeek Ahamed has penned the lyrics and Bijipal is the music composer.

