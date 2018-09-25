Home Entertainment Malayalam

Gireesh Mattada debuts with crime drama The Gambinos

Starring Radhika Sarathkumar and Sampath Raj in lead roles, The Gambinos revolves around a mafia family and is expected to be different from other crime dramas.

Sampath Raj

By Express News Service

Sydney-based Malayali filmmaker Gireesh Mattada's The Gambinos has finished production and is awaiting a release date. Starring Radhika Sarathkumar and Sampath Raj in lead roles, The Gambinos revolves around a mafia family and is expected to be different from other crime dramas. Gireesh worked as an assistant director of Vinayan.

Vishnu Vinay, who made his debut through History of Joy, will have a key role. The title, which is a reference to an infamous Italian crime family of the same name, was chosen by the director because the film tells the story of a similar crime family in Kerala. Gireesh is also producing the film under the banner of Kangaroo Broadcasting.

 

