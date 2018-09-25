Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mammootty in a new khaki avatar

Mammootty will appear in a funny avatar in the film.

Actor Mammootty (File | EPS)

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Khalid Rahman's follow-up to the successful Anuraga Karikkin Vellam will be an action comedy starring Mammootty, it has been revealed. Talk of this project has been circulating ever since the title, Unda, leaked on the Internet a few months back.

It has now been confirmed that Unda is indeed the title and Mammootty will be indeed playing the role of a police officer (ninth time in the actor's career). The project was initially supposed to be helmed by Anwar Rasheed, but as the work on his new film Trance got delayed, Khalid Rahman stepped in to replace him.
The film's producer, Krishnan Sethukumarr, was excited to share with Express some details about the project. He says Mammootty will appear in a funny avatar in the film. "Unda will be a pure action-comedy. It's going to be different in look and tone from Khalid Rahman's previous film. It will be a full-fledged entertainer."

The makers are not focusing on doing a realistic film, says Krishnan. "We are going for something that is unabashedly fun and cinematic. Mammootty has not done anything like this before."Krishnan also backed films like Pokkiri Simon, Ivide, and James & Alice.

Apart from Mammootty, Unda will also feature Shine Tom Chacko, Jacob Gregory, Sudhi Koppa, Arjun Ashokan, Dileesh Pothan, and Alencier Ley Lopez. These actors are expected to appear in the roles of Mammootty's fellow police officers. The rest of the cast is yet to be announced.

The highly anticipated film will have some of the best technicians working on it, including cinematographer Gavemic U Ary (Jigarthanda, Bareilly ki Barfi) and stunt co-ordinator Sham Kaushal (Dangal, Bajirao Mastani). Music composer Prashanth Pillai, who also worked on Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, is part of the team.

Filming will commence by the second week of October, confirms Krishnan. Kasargod, Chattisgarh, and Mangalore are the main locations. The entire shoot is expected to be completed in 60 days in a single schedule.Krishnan Sethukumarr is producing under the banner of Moviee Mill in association with Gemini Studios. The release is scheduled for January 2019.

