Asif Ali’s Mandharam pushed to October 5

Touted as a romantic entertainer, Mandharam also stars Jacob Gregory, Arjun Ashokan, and Vineeth Vishwam.

Published: 26th September 2018 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 02:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Asif Ali's upcoming Mandharam, which was supposed to release this Friday, has now been pushed to October 5. Vijesh Vijay directs the film from a script written by M Sajas. Monisha Rajeev and Tinu Thomas are producing under the banner of Magic Mountain Cinemas.

Vivek Harshan (Varathan) is the editor,  Bahul Ramesh the cinematographer, and Mujeeb Majeed the music composer. Vijesh, Sajas, Bahul, and Mujeeb are all newcomers. Touted as a romantic entertainer, Mandharam also stars Jacob Gregory, Arjun Ashokan, and Vineeth Vishwam. Varsha Bollamma and Anarkali Marikar play the female leads.

