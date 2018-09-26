Musician Balabhaskar's condition continues to be critical

By Online Desk

Violinist Balabhaskar, who met with an accident on Tuesday, continues to be in ventilator.

Balabhaskar, 40, his wife Lakshmi and his driver Arjun were met with an accident when their car lost control and hit a tree, gravely injuring the passengers. His daughter, two-year-old Tejaswini had died on the spot.

The family was returning from Thrissur after visiting a temple.

According to Manoramaonline, Balabhaskar suffers injuries on his neck and spine and underwent surgeries on Tuesday. He is kept under observation for 48 hours. Reportedly, the couple is yet to know about the death of their daughter.

Born in Thiruvananthapuram, Balabhasker became popular as a child prodigy and became the youngest music composed in Malayalam when he scored for the movie 'Mangalya Pallak' at the age of 17.

He is currently a part of the band called 'Balaleela' and performs in Kerala and outside. He has won Bismillah Khan Yuva Sangeetkaar Puraskaar in 2008 by Kendra Sangeet Natak Academy for Instrumental Music(Violin).