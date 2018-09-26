Home Entertainment Malayalam

Musician Balabhaskar's condition continues to be critical

Balabhaskar, wife Lakshmi and driver Arjun were met with an accident on Tuesday when their car lost control and hit a tree, gravely injuring the passengers. 

Published: 26th September 2018 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Singer-violinist Balabhaskar. (File Image)

By Online Desk

Violinist Balabhaskar, who met with an accident on Tuesday, continues to be in ventilator. 

Balabhaskar, 40, his wife Lakshmi and his driver Arjun were met with an accident when their car lost control and hit a tree, gravely injuring the passengers. His daughter, two-year-old Tejaswini had died on the spot.

The family was returning from Thrissur after visiting a temple.

According to Manoramaonline, Balabhaskar suffers injuries on his neck and spine and underwent surgeries on Tuesday. He is kept under observation for 48 hours. Reportedly, the couple is yet to know about the death of their daughter.

Born in Thiruvananthapuram, Balabhasker became popular as a child prodigy and became the youngest music composed in Malayalam when he scored for the movie 'Mangalya Pallak' at the age of 17.

He is currently a part of the band called 'Balaleela' and performs in Kerala and outside. He has won Bismillah Khan Yuva Sangeetkaar Puraskaar in 2008 by Kendra Sangeet Natak Academy for Instrumental Music(Violin).

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Balabhaskar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh