Goodwill Entertainments to make major announcement

By Express News Service

Joby George, the head honcho of Goodwill Entertainments, has stated that the production house will be announcing three big projects this Easter, one of which is expected to star Mammootty. There is talk that this could be Ajai Vasudev’s next film.

The company has previously backed the Mammootty films, Abrahaminte Santhathikal and Kasaba. Midhun Manuel Thomas’ Annmariya Kalippilaanu and the recent Jayasurya-starrer Captain were also produced by the banner.

Meanwhile, Mammootty’s Madhura Raja is gearing up for release next week. Apart from this Vysakh directorial, which has the actor reprising his Pokkiri Raja character, his upcoming line-up of films includes Khalid Rahman’s Unda, M Padmakumar’s Maamankam, Ramesh Pisharody’s Gaanagandharvan, and Vinod Vijayan’s Ameer. He will be also seen in an extended cameo in Pathinettam Padi.

There are also reports of Mammootty collaborating with Nadirshah for the first time on a project titled I Am A Disco Dancer.