Nikhil Renji Panicker to act in Kalamandalam Hyderali film

By Express News Service

Renji Panicker’s son Nikhil will be following his brother’s footsteps soon. Nikhil is all set to debut as an actor in a biopic of Kalamandalam Hyderali, which will have Renji Panicker portraying the renowned Kathakali singer’s older self while Nikhil will be reportedly portraying Hyderali’s youth.

Directed by Kiran G Nath and penned by Aju Narayanan, the film will explore the extraordinary and controversy-laden life of Hyderali.

Ashokan, TG Ravi, and Paris Lakshmi are also part of the cast. MJ Radhakrishnan is handling the cinematography while Anil Gopal is composing the music. Vinesh Mohan is producing the film under the banner of Vedhas Creations.

Meanwhile, Renji Panicker will be seen next in debutant Vivek’s Athiran, which stars Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi in lead roles. The film, scripted by Ee Ma Yau-fame PF Mathews, has been scheduled for a Vishu release.