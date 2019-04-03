Trailer of Mammootty-starrer 'Madhura Raja' to be launched on Friday

By Express News Service

The eagerly awaited trailer of Madhura Raja will be launched this Friday. Mammootty and the team will be unveiling the trailer during a grand event at Abu Dhabi’s Al Wahda Mall. Recently, the trailer of Lucifer was launched at a similar event in Abu Dhabi’s Dalma Mall.

Madhura Raja sees director Vysakh, Udayakrishna, and Mammootty teaming up again after the success of Pokkiri Raja. Vysakh and Udayakrishna last collaborated on the multi-crore blockbuster, Pulimurugan.

Mammootty headlines a cast featuring Anusree Nair, Anna Reshma Rajan, Mahima Nambiar, and Shamna Kasim. Aside from Mammootty, Nedumudi Venu, Siddique, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Salim Kumar and Vijayaraghavan are reprising their roles from the original.

Aju Varghese, Ramesh Pisharody, and Dharmajan Bolgatty are the newest additions. Sunny Leone will be making an appearance in a special item number. Madhura Raja has music by Gopi Sundar, editing by Johnkutty, and cinematography by Shaji Kumar.