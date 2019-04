By Express News Service

The Fahadh Faasil-Sai Pallavi starrer Athiran will be hitting theatres on April 12. Helmed by newcomer Vivek and penned by Ee Ma Yau-fame PF Mathews, the film is set to clash with Mammootty’s Madhura Raja at the box-office.

In the film, Fahadh plays a doctor managing a psychiatric facility situated in Ooty. Anu Moothedath is handling the camera. PS Jayahari has composed the songs while Ghibran wrote the background score.