Prithviraj joins the sets of Brother’s Day

The directorial debut of actor Kalabhavan Shajohn, 'Brother’s Day' went on floors on March 16.

Prithviraj has joined the sets of his next, Brother’s Day. The directorial debut of actor Kalabhavan Shajohn, the film went on floors on March 16.

Interestingly, Shajohn played the part of Aloshy in Prithviraj’s directorial debut, Lucifer. Also scripted by Shajohn, the film is touted to be a fun family entertainer and has Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prayaga Martin, Miya George, and Aima playing the female leads. Dharmajan, Lal, and Vijayaraghavan are part of the supporting cast. ​

This is the first time that Aishwarya has been paired opposite Prithviraj. Miya has acted with Prithviraj before in Memories, Anarkali, and Pavada.  The film is produced by Listin Stephen under the banner of Magic Frames. 

4 Musics is handling the music and Jithu Damodar the camera. The filming locations are Pollachi, Kuttikanam, and Ernakulam. In addition to Brother’s Day, Prithviraj will be seen next in Blessy’s Aadujeevitham, and he is also slated to appear in Lal Jr’s Driving Licence, S Mahesh’s Kaaliyan and Shankar Ramakrishnan’s Ayyappan.

