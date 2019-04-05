Fahadh Faasil to star in Mammootty’s Big B sequel

By Express News Service

Mammootty and Fahadh Faasil will team up again as per the latest updates. The two will be most likely starring in Amal Neerad’s Bilal, a sequel to the director’s 2007 hit, Big B.

Fahadh has previously starred in the Mammootty films, Pramani and Immanuel. Unni R has collaborated with Varathan writers Suhas and Sharfu to script the film. As per reports, the final draft is ready and the team has discussed it with Mammootty on the sets of Maamaankam. Catherine Tresa will be reportedly playing the female lead.

Bilal was expected to go on floors at the end of last year but as Amal Neerad is the cinematographer of Anwar Rasheed’s Trance, which also stars Fahadh, the shoot was postponed.

Incidentally, Anwar Rasheed is one of the producers of Bilal along with Fahadh and Amal.Fahadh and Mammootty have one film each coming out this Vishu. Fahadh’s Athiran is set to compete with Mammootty’s Madhura Raja at the box office.