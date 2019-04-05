Home Entertainment Malayalam

Noted Malayalam dubbing artist Anandavally passes away 

She debuted by giving voice for actress Rajasri in the film Devi Kanyakumari and also dubbed for Poornima Jayaram for the film ' Manjil Virinja Pookkal'.

Published: 05th April 2019 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 04:34 PM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Noted Malayalam dubbing artist Anandavally CR (62) passed away at a private hospital here on Friday. The award-winning artist breathed her last following a prolonged illness. She has won state award for the film 'Aadhaaram'.

Born into an agricultural family at Veliyam of Kollam district, Anandavally did schooling in 'Kaiyela School' where she began acting in plays. Later, she started singing for dramas and got a chance to perform in front of a large audience during the enactment of a drama titled 'Chithalu Kayariyu Bhoomi' in 1969. She also worked as an announcer in All India Radio.

Anandavally entered film industry through the film 'Kadu' and later went on to act in many films. In 1973, she debuted as a dubbing artist and gave voice for actress Rajasri in the film Devi Kanyakumari and also dubbed for Poornima Jayaram for the film ' Manjil Virinja Pookkal'. She has also lent her voice for leading heroines in the film industry such as Geetha, Madhavi, Menaka, Ambika, Gauthami. Her son, Diphan, the director of the film 'Puthiya Mugham' died two years back.

