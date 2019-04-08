Uyare  audio launched by Mammootty in Kochi

By Express News Service

The audio launch of Parvathy’s upcoming film, Uyare, was held at Kochi. Mammootty was the chief guest of the event which also saw the attendance of the film’s two leading men Tovino Thomas and Asif Ali. Parvathy, who plays an acid attack survivor in the film, was not present at the event.

Uyare is helmed by debutant Manu Ashokan, who had previously worked as a chief associate director with the late Rajesh Pillai. The newly formed S Cube Films, run by the three daughters of veteran producer PV Gangadharan (of Grihalakshmi Films), is backing the film. Mammootty has appeared in several titles produced by Grihalakshmi Films, among which is the IV Sasi film Ahimsa, for which he the Kerala State award for Second Best Actor.

Speaking at the event, Asif said he was fortunate to be part of Grihalakshmi Films’ second phase. “Uyare is a result of the collaborative effort of a bunch of talented people — Parvathy, Tovino, writers Bobby and Sanjay — and that alone should be enough to get everyone interested in the film.”

Uyare marks the first collaboration between Parvathy and Asif. Tovino and Parvathy had acted together earlier in Ennu Ninte Moideen. “Though I appear only in the film’s second half, my character has a significant role in it,” said Tovino, who is currently in the middle of filming the action thriller, Kalki.

“The film has turned out exactly the way I’d imagined while reading the script.

And even though Asif and I have acted in a few films before, we never had any combination scenes until now,” he added.

Uyare will be released on April 26. Another Asif-Tovino-Parvathy film —Virus — will be out on the same day.