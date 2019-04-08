Vala Vala  reteams Murali Gopy, Anumol

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

A few days ago, actor Murali Gopy had announced his next acting venture, titled Vala Vala, with a teaser poster accompanied by the caption, “Have agreed to do this interestingly wacky cross-genre film by Maqbool Mansoor; my next as an actor.” Penned by debutant Sam Jose, the film marks the directorial debut of singer Maqbool Mansoor. A filmmaking graduate, Maqbool is also producing the film under the banner of Neighbourhood Entertainments.

The film will have Murali Gopy and Anumol teaming up again after 2013’s Vedivazhipadu. Murali was last seen in a negative role in the Dileep film, Kammara Sambhavam. Sudev Nair, Anwar Shareef, and Surabhi Lakshmi have also been cast in key roles.

Murali Gopy

When asked about the film’s genre, Maqbool says, “It’s too early to say, but I think Murali Gopy’s description is quite apt. We are hoping to do something fresh and interesting with a subject familiar to everyone. There are plenty of characters and the script has space for each of them to perform .

The film may evolve into something else when it comes out. Whether it’s fresh or not is for the audience to tell.”

National award winning cinematographer Hari Nair, who shot Shaji N Karun’s Swaham and the Dulquer Salmaan film Theevram, will be handling the camera. Manu Jagadh, art director of Baahubali and Ee Ma Yau, is also part of the crew. Stunt Silva of Lucifer-fame will be in charge of the action choreography.

Newcomer Abhiram will compose the music to the lyrics by Madhankarky, Raqeeb Alam, and Maria Roe Vincent. The shoot of Vala Vala will commence on April 25.