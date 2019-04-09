Kerala Film Critics Awards announced

By Express News Service

The 42nd Kerala Film Critics awards have been announced. Mohanlal bagged the Best Actor Award (for Odiyan) while the Best Actress award was shared by Nimisha Sajayan (for Oru Kuprasidha Payyan) and Anusree (for Aadhi, Aanakallan).

Oru Kuprasidha Payyan won Best Picture and Shaji N Karun Best Director (for Olu). The Best Child Artiste trophy went to Master Rithun (for Appuvinte Sathyanveshanam) and Baby Akshara Kishore (for Pengalila, Samaksham).

The Best Screenplay went to Mubihaq (for Khalifa). Kailas Menon won Best Music Director (for Theevandi) while Rajeev Alunkal won Best Lyricist (for Marubhoomikal, Aanakallan). Joseph was adjudged Second Best Film and its leading man Joju George Second Best Actor. The Second Best Actress award went to Iniya (for Parole, Pengalila).

The Special Jury award for acting was shared by: MA Nishad (for Vaakku); Athmiya Rajan (for Joseph, Naamam); and Master Mithun (for Pacha). The Special Jury award for directing was shared by: Suresh Thiruvalla (for Orma) and Vijeesh Mani (for Puzhayamma).