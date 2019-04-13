Vijay Sethupathi joins the set of Marconi Mathai

By Express News Service

We had recently reported that Vijay Sethupathi will be making his Malayalam debut with Marconi Mathai, which has Jayaram playing the titular character. Sethupathi has just joined the film’s Ernakulam set where filming is currently progressing. The Super Deluxe actor is expected to have Tamil and Malayalam dialogues in the film.

Directed by Sanil Kalathil, Marconi Mathai is set in a rural village in Kerala and tells the love story of a security guard Mathai and a sweeper Anna. Atmiya has been cast in the role of the latter. The film went on floors on January 11.

Ernakulam, Changanassery, Alappuzha, and Chennai are the main filming locations.

The supporting cast comprises Aju Varghese, Hareesh Kanaran, Nedumudi Venu, and Mamukoya. Sanil has jointly scripted the film with Rejissh Midhila (of Varikkuzhiyile Kolapathakam fame). Sanil’s brother, Sajan Kalathil, is cranking the camera. Meanwhile, Jayaram is also in the middle of filming Kannan Thamarukulam’s new film, Pattabhiraman.