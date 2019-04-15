Home Entertainment Malayalam

Lijo Jose Pellissery to co-produce 'Thamasha'

Grace Antony, who played the wife of Fahadh Faasil’s character in Kumbalangi Nights, has been cast as the female lead.

Published: 15th April 2019 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

Director Lijo Jose Pellissery

Director Lijo Jose Pellissery (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The first-look poster of Vinay Forrt’s next film Thamasha has been unveiled online, revealing Lijo Jose Pellissery as one of the film’s producers along with director Sameer Thahir, cinematographer Shyju Khalid, and actor Chemban Vinod Jose.

Debutant Ashraf Hamza is the writing and directing the film in which Vinay is reportedly playing a teacher. Sameer and Shyju had produced last year’s Sudani from Nigeria.

Sameer is lensing the film while Shafique Mohamed Ali is in charge of editing. Rex Vijayan and Shahabaz Aman are handling the music. Muhsin Parari, who co-wrote Sudani from Nigeria, has penned the lyrics.

Lijo Jose Pellissery Thamasha Grace Antony

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp