Lijo Jose Pellissery to co-produce 'Thamasha'

By Express News Service

The first-look poster of Vinay Forrt’s next film Thamasha has been unveiled online, revealing Lijo Jose Pellissery as one of the film’s producers along with director Sameer Thahir, cinematographer Shyju Khalid, and actor Chemban Vinod Jose.

Grace Antony, who played the wife of Fahadh Faasil’s character in Kumbalangi Nights, has been cast as the female lead.

Debutant Ashraf Hamza is the writing and directing the film in which Vinay is reportedly playing a teacher. Sameer and Shyju had produced last year’s Sudani from Nigeria.

Sameer is lensing the film while Shafique Mohamed Ali is in charge of editing. Rex Vijayan and Shahabaz Aman are handling the music. Muhsin Parari, who co-wrote Sudani from Nigeria, has penned the lyrics.