Mammootty insisted on a poster like this: 'Unda' producer Krishnan Sethukumar

The first-look of the Mammootty-starrer Unda was released by the makers on Vishu day. The poster, which shows Mammootty’s sub-inspector Mani and a group of policemen trying to fix a broken down truck, was appreciated on social media for its unique design.

The placement of the actors in the first of its kind poster came as a surprise to many. Instead of the megastar’s face taking prominence, it gave equal prominence to each of the supporting cast members.

The credit for such a design goes to Mammootty, says producer Krishnan Sethukumar. “This poster wouldn’t have seen the light of day if not for Mammukka. He put aside his stardom to give more importance to the totality of the film, which is something to be appreciated. This wouldn’t have been possible with any other actor, even if it’s a debutant. Normally, when we suggest a poster like this to any other actor, they would reject it outright. In this poster, actors who have appeared in a few films have more prominence than Mammootty.”

It’s unusual for a major superstar’s film poster to not have his face dominating it. Krishnan says this gesture of Mammootty is a testament to his commitment and passion to cinema — an example that can be followed by all other actors. “Someone who doesn’t religiously follow cinema asked me if Mammukka is in that poster. It’s only after I pointed out where he is that he noticed him. Nobody expected this,” adds Krishnan.

Directed by Anuraga Karikkin Vellam-fame Khalid Rahman, Unda also stars Arjun Asokan, Shine Tom Chacko, Dileesh Pothan, and Sudhi Koppa among others. Touted to be an action-comedy, the film is expected to be released on Eid.