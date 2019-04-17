Home Entertainment Malayalam

Playing myself in 'Marconi Mathai': Vijay Sethupathi on Malayalam film debut

The actor said he was delighted to be working with an actor of Jayaram’s stature.

Published: 17th April 2019 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Sethupathi

Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi (Facebook Photo)

By Express News Service

We recently reported that Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi has joined the sets of the Jayaram’s new Malayalam film, Marconi Mathai. The actor is currently in the middle of shooting his portions in Kerala, at the film’s Ernakulam set.

In an interaction with the media on Vishu day, the actor said he was delighted to be working with an actor of Jayaram’s stature. “No matter how many youngsters come and go, your first lessons always come from your seniors. They deserve one’s respect and time, even if there is a date issue. I have seen some of Jayaram sir’s films and, naturally, I wanted to meet him in person.”

In an earlier conversation with Express, the film’s director Sanil Kalathil had told us that Jayaram plays a man who loves everyone without expecting anything in return and when he encounters a problem, the entire world will come to his aid.

READ HERE | Shilpa is pure and taught me how to be her: Vijay Sethupathi on 'Super Deluxe'

“I always believe that there are two things that can bind the world — art and love. These two can break all barriers,” continues Sethupathi. “Mathai (Jayaram) is a pure and soulful character, someone we all would like to meet.”  

On his character in the film, Sethupathi says it’s a guest appearance. “I’m playing myself in Marconi Mathai, and I’m getting the same amount of love on set that Mathai gives everyone. I’m enjoying this experience.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijay Sethupathi Marconi Mathai Jayaram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp