Playing myself in 'Marconi Mathai': Vijay Sethupathi on Malayalam film debut

We recently reported that Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi has joined the sets of the Jayaram’s new Malayalam film, Marconi Mathai. The actor is currently in the middle of shooting his portions in Kerala, at the film’s Ernakulam set.

In an interaction with the media on Vishu day, the actor said he was delighted to be working with an actor of Jayaram’s stature. “No matter how many youngsters come and go, your first lessons always come from your seniors. They deserve one’s respect and time, even if there is a date issue. I have seen some of Jayaram sir’s films and, naturally, I wanted to meet him in person.”

In an earlier conversation with Express, the film’s director Sanil Kalathil had told us that Jayaram plays a man who loves everyone without expecting anything in return and when he encounters a problem, the entire world will come to his aid.

“I always believe that there are two things that can bind the world — art and love. These two can break all barriers,” continues Sethupathi. “Mathai (Jayaram) is a pure and soulful character, someone we all would like to meet.”

On his character in the film, Sethupathi says it’s a guest appearance. “I’m playing myself in Marconi Mathai, and I’m getting the same amount of love on set that Mathai gives everyone. I’m enjoying this experience.”