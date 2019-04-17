Home Entertainment Malayalam

Saiju Kurup reunites with Tovino for Kalki

Touted to be an action-packed mass entertainer, the film has Tovino playing a police officer. 

Published: 17th April 2019

By Express News Service

Saiju Kurup will be once again teaming up with his Theevandi co-stars Tovino Thomas and Samyuktha Menon in the upcoming Kalki, helmed by Praveen Prabharam. 

Saiju is playing a comrade fighting for the rights and privileges of a group of workers. The actor had earlier played a party member in Theevandi, on which Praveen had served as an assistant director. Kalki marks Praveen’s directorial debut.

Prior to Kalki and Theevandi, Saiju had appeared alongside Tovino in Tharangam. Saiju was recently seen in Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel and Dakini. His upcoming list of films includes Vritham, Pidikittapulli, Sathyam Paranja Vishwasikkuvo, and Vaarthakal Ithuvare.

Meanwhile, the first-look poster of Kalki was released online on Vishu. Touted to be an action-packed mass entertainer, the film has Tovino playing a police officer. 

Theevandi cinematographer Gautham Shankar is cranking the camera. Filming is currently progressing in Tamil Nadu. 

