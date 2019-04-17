Trailer of Parvathy-Asif Ali starrer 'Uyare' to be launched on Wednesday

By Express News Service

The trailer of the upcoming Parvathy-starrer Uyare will be launched today at 5 pm. Directed by debutant Manu Ashokan, Uyare has Parvathy playing an aviator who becomes an acid attack survivor.

The film, which has a script by the critically acclaimed screenwriting duo Bobby-Sanjay, also stars Asif Ali, Tovino Thomas, Anarkali Marikkar, and Samyuktha Menon. The newly formed S Cube Films is producing the film.

Uyare has cinematography by Mukesh Muraleedharan and editing by Mahesh Narayanan. Mahesh had recently directed Parvathy in his directorial debut, Take Off. Gopi Sundar is the music director. Uyare is hitting theatres on April 26.